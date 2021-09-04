Altercation leads to shootout, 2 men arrested

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrest a Westerlo, N.Y. man and a Connecticut man regarding a shooting incident in the Town of Westerlo.

On Tuesday September 3, 2021 around 11:20 p.m. Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reportedly responded to a home on County Route 111, in the Town of Westerlo for a disturbance call. During the investigation it was determined that Brian Rueli, 42, of Connecticut drove his car through a metal gate to gain access onto the property.

Police say Rueli then began to have a verbal altercation with the homeowner Erik Juhansoo, 40. Rueli then proceeded to cause damage to the home by reportedly breaking a window. At that point Juhansoo retrieved a .22 caliber rifle from the home and started firing at Rueli’s while Rueli was inside the car hitting the car six times, police say. Both men were said to have been acquaintances of one another.

Rueli was charged with the following:

  • One count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree a Class E Felony
  • One count of Criminal Trespass in the third degree a Class B Misdemeanor.

Rueli was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Westerlo Court on a later date.

Juhansoo was charged with:

  • One count of Reckless Endangerment in the first degree a class D Felony and
  • One count of Criminal Mischief in the second degree a class D felony.

According to police, Jahuansoo is due to be arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

