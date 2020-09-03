Altamont Fair’s ‘Fair Food and Farm Frenzy’ launching Labor Day Weekend

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Altamont Fair is hosting a “Fair Food and Farm Frenzy” event throughout the weekend. Rain or shine, a fair food drive-thru is open on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per vehicle, and reentry on the same day is free.

Simply enter the fairgrounds at the big sign on Route 146 and Arlington Street, drive up through Gate 3, order, and pick-up. There will be a wait as patrons drive through the vendor stations.

Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask when interacting with others.

Along the fair food trail, kids from the 4-H club will be displaying projects and farm animals on Saturday and Sunday, like sheep and lambs, chickens, cows and calves, horses, rabbits, and goats. There will also be appearances by an emu named Crackers and a turkey called Ritz.

They’ll also have some modified games kids can play from their vehicles. Kids can win prizes, while supplies last.

The event technically starts Thursday, as judging is already underway on 4-H projects, competing for ribbons from Albany County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Local vendors will include:

  • Corner Grill
  • Angela’s Fried Dough
  • Angela’s Pizza
  • Butcher Boys
  • Black Honey Sheep Company
  • Uncle Spuds
  • Mountain Winds
  • Altamont Orchards
  • Ashley Lynn Wines
  • La Capital Tacos
  • Pop’s Kettle Corn

And they will be offering:

  • Chicken and rib BBQ
  • Pulled pork
  • Sausage and peppers
  • Wine slushies
  • Kettle corn
  • Fresh-cut french fries
  • Blooming onion
  • Tacos
  • Turkey legs
  • Burgers
  • Cider donuts
  • Steak sandwiches
  • Maple cotton candy

They’ll also have giveaways: Cabot cheese, maple candy, honey straws, and a recipe booklet of previous blue ribbon winners.

