ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Altamont Fair will be closed on Sunday, August 22, in the interest of public safety. Sunday was scheduled to be the last day of the fair.
The closure is due to New York’s current State of Emergency in anticipation of inclement weather from Hurricane Henri as it approaches the Capital Region.
Altamont Fair organizer Pat Canaday said in a statement:
