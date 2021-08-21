Altamont Fair will be closed on Sunday, August 22

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Altamont Fair will be closed on Sunday, August 22, in the interest of public safety. Sunday was scheduled to be the last day of the fair.

The closure is due to New York’s current State of Emergency in anticipation of inclement weather from Hurricane Henri as it approaches the Capital Region.

Altamont Fair organizer Pat Canaday said in a statement:

“We want to be sure our patrons, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, carnival staff, and fair staff will be off the fairgrounds safely prior to the effects of Hurricane Henri.”

