Altamont Fair starts August 17

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Altamont Fair will open this week from Tuesday, August 17 to Sunday, August 22.

This year’s Altamont Fair will feature rides, food and drinks, two Demolition Derbies, Dynamo Dogs, local bands, kids’ activities, and the Royal Hanneford Circus.

Openings times:

On Tuesday, August 17, Gate 2 opens at 8 a.m. for a livestock show, and all gates open at 12 p.m.

Every day after Tuesday, August 17, Exhibits & Vendors open at 12 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., while rides and the carnival open at 2 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Admission is $22 at the gate and includes unlimited rides, attractions, The Royal Hanneford Circus, and parking. August 16 is the last day to purchase discount tickets online for $18. You can buy tickets online or at the ticket office.