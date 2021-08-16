Altamont Fair starts August 17

News
Posted: / Updated:
altamont fair

altamont fair

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Altamont Fair will open this week from Tuesday, August 17 to Sunday, August 22.

This year’s Altamont Fair will feature rides, food and drinks, two Demolition Derbies, Dynamo Dogs, local bands, kids’ activities, and the Royal Hanneford Circus.

Openings times:

  • On Tuesday, August 17, Gate 2 opens at 8 a.m. for a livestock show, and all gates open at 12 p.m.
  • Every day after Tuesday, August 17, Exhibits & Vendors open at 12 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., while rides and the carnival open at 2 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Admission is $22 at the gate and includes unlimited rides, attractions, The Royal Hanneford Circus, and parking. August 16 is the last day to purchase discount tickets online for $18. You can buy tickets online or at the ticket office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire