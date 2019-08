ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Get ready for more fair fun this week. The Altamont Fair kicks off this Tuesday, August 13.

The annual tradition runs through August 18 and includes fun for the whole family like a demolition derby, 4-H exhibits, and plenty of rides. The fair opens at 8 a.m. ever day for the livestock shows. Gates and other buildings will open at 10 a.m. each day.

For more information, including how to get tickets, visit the fair’s webpage here.