Altamont Fair advance discount tickets on sale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2021 Altamont Fair is from August 17-22, and they just announced that their advance discount tickets are now on sale.

“We are dedicated to giving our fairgoers great family entertainment and agricultural education at a high value” said Amy Anderson, fair manager. “Our fairgoers know they pay once for their ticket and that includes all of the attractions at the fair. Advance sale discount tickets allow us to offer just a little bit more value to our patrons who purchase before they arrive at the gate.”

Advance sale discount tickets are available for $18, which is a savings of $4 per ticket. Tickets are sold online at the Altamont fair website and are available until August 16 at 11:59 p.m. You can also stop in at the Altamont Fair office on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to purchase tickets in person.