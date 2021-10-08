Almost 700 customers affected by a power outage in North Greenbush, East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, 692 customers are currently affected by a power outage in North Greenbush and East Greenbush.
The estimated restoration time is October 8 at 11:30 a.m.
