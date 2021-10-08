Almost 700 customers affected by a power outage in North Greenbush, East Greenbush

News
Posted: / Updated:
power outage generic

power outage generic

EAST GREENBUSH, NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage Map, 692 customers are currently affected by a power outage in North Greenbush and East Greenbush.

The estimated restoration time is October 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Follow us at News10.com for any updates.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19