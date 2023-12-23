ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Allie B. Williams has been behind toy giveaways for the last five years. With Christmas almost here, contributions from her business, The Cultural Center, and Alex’s Way haven’t slowed down.

From the soon-to-be-open Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, Allie B. opened her doors to the community with hundreds of toys to gift for free. “Today, we done gave out over 300 toys in this building. It was kind of emotional because I felt like we didn’t have enough. As I can see, we do have enough because we have love,” described Allie B.

A few days beforehand, her generosity reached outside Albany County thanks to volunteer delivery drivers. In her first year, she was able to assist five families. The need has grown exponentially and she works to match it with donations.

“I literally just passed by it and one of the neighbors stopped and let me know that they were giving away Christmas gifts, which comes in handy this time of year. We are trying to make ends meet,” said Fatima Mason.

Allie B’s is also growing as a business. In addition to the Cozy Kitchen, her new grocery store on Clinton Avenue will open soon with the goal of fighting food insecurity.

“Starting December 28, Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables will be open. We are opening in the community because there are no fresh fruits or vegetables in our neighborhood,” explained Allie B.

“I live no more than five houses down. I’m looking forward to the new establishment down on the south end, Clinton Avenue,” said Tonya Daniels.

As Allie B. sends families home with gifts to brighten the holiday season, she says this is paying forward all the help she has received. “It was a time in my life that I needed support. And guess what? The Capital Region gave it to me. That’s why Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen makes ten years in March.”

Allie B. said a total of 900 gifts have been donated over multiple days. Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen delivers free meals to seniors and Allie B’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables will open December 28.