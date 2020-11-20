Alleged suspect arrested for October jewelry store heist

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna police arrested Michael Lamalfa, 32, of Schenectady after he reportedly robbed a jewelry store early last month.

Colonie police say they responded to Glenpeter Jewelers on Central Avenue back on October 1 for a report of jewelry theft. They say Lamalfa appeared to be a legitimate customer at first until he was shown a gold necklace and bracelet which is when he reportedly took the items and ran out of the store.

Police say the responding officers were unsuccessful in locating Lamalfa who reportedly stole the merchandise valued at over $7,500.

It is reported that over the past month and a half, information was attained through the release of surveillance photos on the Colonie Police Department’s Facebook page along with residential surveillance footage that was recovered as Lamalfa allegedly ran from the store from the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, New York State Police, Schenectady Police, and Niskayuna Police.

Both Schenectady and Niskayuna Police Departments reportedly had similar larceny incidents happen following Lamalfa’s theft that helped to identify him as the suspect.

Colonie police say Lamalfa was arrested Thursday night by Niskayuna police for the larceny and following his release was arrested by Colonie police investigators and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd (felony).

Police say the stolen jewelry has yet to be recovered.

Lamalfa was arraigned Friday morning in Colonie Justice Court and released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. His next court date is scheduled for December.