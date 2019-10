CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The alleged driver in a deadly high-speed crash on the Northway in September has pleaded not guilty.

Skyler Crouse, 30, was charged with manslaughter and a number of other charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into another driver at Exit 25 on the Northway while trying to escape from police during a high speed chase.

38-year-old Joseph Turcotte was killed in the crash.