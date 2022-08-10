NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Days after Andrew Gibson was arrested in Rensselaer County after skipping his February sentencing, another person has been arrested in connection with his alleged bail jumping. New York State Police arrested a Nassau woman, who they say is Gibson’s girlfriend, Tuesday for allegedly allowing the wanted man to stay in her home.

“She had knowledge that Mr. Gibson was a fugitive and wanted in connection with aggravated vehicular homicide,” said New York State Police Investigator Michael Altieri.

Altieri says Gibson was staying in her home for months after he was a no-show to his February sentencing in connection with a fatal 2021 DWI crash. News10 is withholding the woman’s name at this time, as she’s an alleged domestic violence victim of Gibson.

She faces a 2nd degree Hindering Prosecution charge, which is a felony, “The information I was supplied was that she knew about this and assisted him with staying away from police,” Altieri explained.

Police responded to her home in the Town of Nassau this weekend for that alleged domestic incident. That situation ultimately led to Gibson’s arrest.

Following his capture, he was charged with felony bail jumping.

“I was elated. We got a dangerous person off the road. He’s known to drive drunk, he had major issues with alcohol and also was violent with women as well,” Altieri said, when asked about his reaction to Gibson’s arrest.

Gibson was back in court Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to those charges. The appearance came over six months after the 43-year-old was supposed to be sentenced for the fatal DWI crash in Westerlo.

He had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide as the driver who killed 55-year-old Lisa Sperry, who was a devoted wife and mother of four children.

“They [her family] were relieved, I don’t believe they were relieved of the situation, but they were relieved that he had been caught. He’s going to be behind bars thinking about what he did to the family and how he affected the community in the Hilltowns,” said Altieri.

Gibson could face a longer sentence than he previously agreed to if he’s deemed a persistent felon, which would bring a minimum sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. The woman who was arrested on Tuesday is set to be arraigned in Nassau Town Court in two weeks, on Wednesday, August 24. State Police say the investigation into Gibson’s alleged bail jumping is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible in the future.