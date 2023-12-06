DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All westbound lanes of I-88 have been reopened after a truck carrying natural gas crashed off the highway. The eastbound lanes remain closed. Police allowed some traffic to pass westbound in the area late Tuesday night.

On Tuesday morning, a box truck carrying multiple cylinders of compressed natural gas went off the roadway around 2:52 a.m. It happened in between exits 24 and 25. The driver was taken to Albany Med with serious injuries.

The crash was serious enough to close down all lanes of traffic on the highway. It also prompted a response from Governor Kathy Hochul. Crews were releasing the gas in a safe manner which caused the area to be unsafe. They were waiting until the air quality improved to let drivers back on the road.