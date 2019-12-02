Schenectady, Schoharie Counties issue State of Emergency until Tuesday morning

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady and Schoharie Counties have issued a State of Emergency due to the winter storm.

All travel is restricted, except for emergency services such as fire, police, healthcare, and hospital services in Schenectady County.

Schoharie County officials are recommending limited travel by the public to allow for plow and emergency vehicle safety. If you must travel, officials are advising motorists to give themselves extra time to get to their destination.

The State of Emergency runs from 12 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday in Schenectady County. The State of Emergency runs from 11:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. in Schoharie County.