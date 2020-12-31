All the states raising their minimum wages in the new year

(NEXSTAR) — Upstate New York’s minimum wage is increasing to $12.50 an hour on Thursday. In New York City, it will increase to $15 an hour for companies with under 11 employees. Hourly minimum wage was already $15 in the city for companies with over 10 employees. Long Island and Westchester’s minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour.

The Division of the Budget released a report finding that even as the pandemic continues, the state is not expected to feel negative financial effects because of this increase. “This investment in our workers once again proves that in New York, we believe a fair day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay,” said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

Across the country, workers in 19 states will be seeing wage increases in the New Year. The biggest bump is happening in New Mexico, which increased its minimum wage by $1.50, to $10.50. The 19 other states will see increases between 8 cents and $1. Of the 20 states raising wages, California has the highest minimum at $14.