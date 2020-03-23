All the freebies offered during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for kids

This is not a new or extraordinary offer, but it’s still a good way to pass the time. You might know the Apple News app on your phone, but did you know that if you subscribe, you get access to hundreds of magazines? Not just the current issues, but back issues as well.

You can spend your day reading magazines on a variety of topics including news, style and beauty, food and cooking, sports, entertainment, travel, science and tech, and more. You can get a free month of the service by signing up for a free trial, but only if you never took advantage of the free trial offer in the past.