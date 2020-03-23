All the freebies offered during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for kids

(KTLA) — Coronavirus has many of us staying home, which means we need some unique ways to spend our time! Companies are offering everything from extended free trials to straight-up free access to their services. Here’s a look at some of the offers.
Zencastr
Ever want to start your own podcast? Zencastr is lifting the limits on its basic “Hobbyist” podcasting plan through July 1. Their web-based software lets you interview guests remotely, add sounds, and post your show all from your computer.
Meerodrop
Need to send a large file for work? Check out Meerodrop. They are unlocking advanced features you usually have to pay for, like the ability to send a file up to 10 gigabytes! Your link will be good for 90 days.
Tripit Pro
Chances are, any travel plans you had before the outbreak are now up in the air. Nab a free subscription to Tripit Pro to keep track of any changes and get suggestions for alternate flights. It’s a comprehensive travel companion app you’ll fall in love with. Sign up before March 31 for six months free.
Peloton
Stay fit even if you don’t have one of Peloton’s fancy bikes at home. They’re offering an extended 90-day trial to their app, which offers workout classes in a variety of categories beyond just cycling.
Caribu
Connect the kids on a virtual playdate with Caribu. Think FaceTime but with on-screen activities like drawing pictures, playing games or reading a book together. The service is usually $7 a month, but access is free right now. No credit card needed. Just download and you’re good to go!
Kinedu
If your little one is under 4, the Kinedu app can help you fill your day with activities. Just answer a few questions about your little one and Kinedu will generate a daily schedule complete with activities aimed at developing crucial early skills. The service is free through April 15.
Sling TV
Sling TV is encouraging folks to “Stay in and Sling” with totally free programming, including thousands of movies and shows for kids and families. The best part: there’s zero sign up or login! Just go to the website to start streaming.
Headspace
Headspace is one of the most popular meditation apps! Right now, they’re offering free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the U.S. as well as health care professionals. A collection of content called Weathering the Storm is also available free to everyone.
Apple News+
This is not a new or extraordinary offer, but it’s still a good way to pass the time. You might know the Apple News app on your phone, but did you know that if you subscribe, you get access to hundreds of magazines? Not just the current issues, but back issues as well.
You can spend your day reading magazines on a variety of topics including news, style and beauty, food and cooking, sports, entertainment, travel, science and tech, and more. You can get a free month of the service by signing up for a free trial, but only if you never took advantage of the free trial offer in the past.
GoNoodle: Good Energy at Home
GoNoodle is the kid-friendly entertainment company your kids know from school. They put together a free online resource for parents. Content includes learning materials used in elementary school, like movement and mindfulness videos. There are also downloadable and printable activity sheets that supplement what they show on-screen. The best part: your little ones can do many of the suggested activities on their own, which means more time for parents to concentrate on working from home.
Samsung Kids+
Samsung Kids has a library of educational games, books, and videos packaged inside an app that’s simple for kids to use and easy for parents to control. There are popular brands including LEGO, Toca Boca, and Peppa Pig, with no ads or in-app purchases. Parents can also set time limits.
New users can get a 30-day free trial, and their second month for just $0.49. You can download Samsung Kids+ on Samsung devices through Google Play or Galaxy Apps Store.
Spectrum Internet
Spectrum is giving college students and households with kids under 13 two months of free internet service. To be eligible, you must be a new customer. They also waive installation and pre-payment fees.
LATEST STORIES:
- Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
- Police: Northway traffic stop yields 100,000 illegal cigarettes
- All the freebies offered during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for kids
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns