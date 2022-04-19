CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State was hit with a snow/rain storm that has caused a lot of traffic issues throughout the Capital Region. Below is a list of all road closures in the Capital Region, this list will be updated throughout the day.

Schenectady County

Albany County

Greene County

Warren County

Saratoga County

Montgomery County

Spring Street – Town of Minden

Happy Hollow Road by Old Fort Plain Road – Town of Minden

Ingersol Road from State Highway 30A to State Highway 5s – Town of Glen

State Highway 334 from Matin Road to Commons Road – Town of Mohawk

Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Road to Reservoir Road – Town of Mohawk

Burrell Road from Suits Road to Baum Road – Town of St. Johnsville

Plantz Road from Albany Bush Road to County Line – Town of Mohawk

