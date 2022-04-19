CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State was hit with a snow/rain storm that has caused a lot of traffic issues throughout the Capital Region. Below is a list of all road closures in the Capital Region, this list will be updated throughout the day.
Schenectady County
- All lanes closed on Sacandaga Road in Glenville
- All lanes closed on NY 7 in Rotterdam
- All lanes closed on Balltown Road in Niskayuna
Albany County
Greene County
Warren County
Saratoga County
Montgomery County
- Spring Street – Town of Minden
- Happy Hollow Road by Old Fort Plain Road – Town of Minden
- Ingersol Road from State Highway 30A to State Highway 5s – Town of Glen
- State Highway 334 from Matin Road to Commons Road – Town of Mohawk
- Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Road to Reservoir Road – Town of Mohawk
- Burrell Road from Suits Road to Baum Road – Town of St. Johnsville
- Plantz Road from Albany Bush Road to County Line – Town of Mohawk
