All residents and staff get first COVID vaccine dose at Queensbury nursing home

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nursing homes have been on the shortlist of destinations for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to reach as quickly as possible in New York, but getting them there has been haphazard. When they do arrive, though, they can potentially be a one-and-done affair.

That’s just what happened Monday at The Landing at Queensbury, where every member of staff was vaccinated in the morning, followed by all 55 current residents, save for some who couldn’t for medical reasons.

In the weeks leading up to the clinic on Monday, Landing staff talked to residents at length about their concerns, and whether why needed the coronavirus vaccine, in order to make sure everyone understood what it was for. Residents scheduled to get their shots on Monday afternoon were happy to, according to staff and a resident representative.

It’s not yet clear when the second dose will be made available. The Landing got their doses with help from CVS.