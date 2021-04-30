All Northway southbound lanes to close Saturday night between Exits 9 and 8A

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett says motorist will experience a “significant increase” in traffic on many roadways in Clifton Park and Halfmoon after a truck carrying a boom lift, otherwise known as a “Cherry Picker,” damaged the Sitterly Road overpass on the Northway.

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Transportation announced Friday that all southbound lanes on the Northway between Exits 9 and 8A. Crews will be installing a temporary Sitterly Road bridge over the highway.

The Northway will be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. On-ramps from Route 146 also closed at that time.

During the closure, southbound Northway traffic will be detoured at Exit 9 for eastbound Route 146. From there, the detour will direct drivers to southbound U.S. Route 9 and then to westbound Grooms Road (Saratoga County Route 91) where motorists can re-enter the southbound Northway.

Once the temporary bridge is in place, Sitterly Road over the Northway will remain closed to all traffic, including to pedestrians and bicyclists, until approach work, ramps, pavement and railing connecting to the new bridge are completed. In the meantime, travelers should continue to follow the existing posted detour.

The Sitterly Road bridge was determined structurally unsound after it was hit by a truck earlier in April.

