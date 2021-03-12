All members of SU men’s basketball team tested negative for COVID-19, SU athletic director says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack released a statement Friday saying the men’s basketball team cleared COVID protocols.

The Orange played the University of Virginia on Thursday and Friday the Cavalier’s program announced a positive COVID-19 test.

The statement from Wildhack reads:

After consultation with and approval from the Onondaga County Health Department, we can confirm that all Tier 1 individuals (all members of the men’s basketball program who traveled to Greensboro) have tested negative following yesterday’s game against Virginia. Additionally, no member of the program will be required to enter quarantine.

We are grateful for the ACC’s rigorous testing and public health protocols, which include the use of Knexon digital proximity technology. Syracuse continues to follow ACC and NCAA testing protocols, which has included daily COVID tests that began prior to the start of the ACC Tournament.

We also appreciate the ongoing support from the Onondaga County Health Department. They have been a tremendous partner to Syracuse University and Syracuse Athletics.”