BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A crash last night on Route 9W in Bethlehem caused a telephone pole to fall and brought down wires onto the roadway. All lanes were closed just south of the Glenmont Road intersection from 4:30 p.m. Sunday to around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

