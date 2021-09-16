All lanes closed on NY 9G, south of Rhinebeck-Hudson Road in Hudson

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed going both directions on NY 9G, just south of Rhinebeck-Hudson Road in the City of Hudson.
This road closure is due to a crash with injuries.
