All lanes closed on NY 9G, south of Rhinebeck-Hudson Road in Hudson

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Schenectady County is hosting two events for landlords and tenants who need assistance applying for New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) online portal.

“We’re finding that the application process goes more smoothly if tenants and landlords apply at the same time, so we created these events to make it easier for that to happen,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Health & Human Services. “Staff will help both parties sort through the necessary documentation and also apply through the online portal. This should help speed up the process so tenants can get back up-to-date on their rent and landlords can collect the rent they are owed.”