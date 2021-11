ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes closed on NY 40 going southbound between Brennan Road and County Farm Road in Argyle. The lanes are closed because of a crash with downed poles and downed wires.

It is unknown how serious the accident is or when the roadway will reopen. If you have any photos or videos of the accident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

