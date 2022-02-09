One lane blocked on Central Ave in Colonie after tractor-trailer crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One lane is blocked on Central Ave going eastbound near Karner Road. The lane is blocked because of a tractor-trailer crash that caused an injury.

According to the Colonie Police Department, a call for a crash came in around 4:50 a.m. When police arrived they found that a tractor-trailer has crashed and its fuel tank ruptured.

The crash caused one injury and it is unknown how serious the injury is.

Police are still investigating and Emergency Response and fire crews are on scene.

