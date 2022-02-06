All lanes closed between exits 12 and 13S on Northway

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police closed all lanes on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) between exits 12 and 13S Sunday morning, after a multi-vehicle crash. Travelers will need to seek alternate routes, and detours are in place at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any pictures or videos of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com. We will keep you updated as lanes re-open.

