All Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak Rail Station services canceled

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to severe weather with significant rainfall along the Northeast Corridor, all Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Boston with an initial departure before 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 is canceled.
This includes the Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak Rail Station located in Rensselaer.
The Empire Service is also canceled Thursday, September 2 between Albany and New York City. Alternate transportation will be provided.
Additional service modifications:
• Modified Acela service between Washington, DC, and Wilmington will be offered
before 12 pm.
• Northeast Regional service between Washington, DC, and Philadelphia with an
initial departure before 12 pm is canceled.
• Keystone Service departing before 12 pm will operate between Philadelphia and
Harrisburg only.
• Springfield Service departing before 12 pm is canceled.
Amtrak crews are working to inspect and make any necessary repairs to rail infrastructure and will resume service as soon as possible
