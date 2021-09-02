All Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak Rail Station services canceled

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to severe weather with significant rainfall along the Northeast Corridor, all Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Boston with an initial departure before 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 is canceled.

This includes the Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak Rail Station located in Rensselaer.

The Empire Service is also canceled Thursday, September 2 between Albany and New York City. Alternate transportation will be provided.



Additional service modifications:



• Modified Acela service between Washington, DC, and Wilmington will be offered

before 12 pm.

• Northeast Regional service between Washington, DC, and Philadelphia with an

initial departure before 12 pm is canceled.

• Keystone Service departing before 12 pm will operate between Philadelphia and

Harrisburg only.

• Springfield Service departing before 12 pm is canceled.



Amtrak crews are working to inspect and make any necessary repairs to rail infrastructure and will resume service as soon as possible