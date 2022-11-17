STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.

John Basile, of Stillwater, has been collecting model trains since the age of four. His collection contains many trains made before WWII.

On Saturday, the duo will be sharing their passion for locomotives with fellow train enthusiasts at the Albany Train Show. Experts will be on hand to offer appraisals for train sets or give direction on how to build your first layout.

According to organizers, there will be working model trains in O, HO and N gauges with more than 100 vendor tables of trains and train related items. If you get hungry, food is available for purchase and parking is free.

The event will take place at the Polish Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 19. It’s located at 225 Washington Ave. Extension in Albany and runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.