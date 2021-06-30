Alive at Five will have to wait another month for live music

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live music is back and Albany’s Alive at 5 kicked off their free concert series on Wednesday night. But reggae night will have to take a rain check after thunderstorms came rumbling through canceling the night’s performance.

Rain or shine fans still wanted to come out and show some support. A year and a half later Alive at 5 is back with a live audience. People came out to the rain location at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.

“Everything put the kibosh on live music, so it was so exciting to be able to have tonight to be the initial kickoff,” said Jane Schramm.

For over 30 years, Alive at Five has been a staple of summer in the Capital Region. Each week during the outdoor free concert series, bands of various genres from the local, regional, and national scene take the stage to entertain professionals, community members, and friends.

Before the thunderstorms, Jane Schramm was looking forward to a night of celebration.

“It was my husband’s final day of his job. He retired from his position that he has been at for 37 years today,” said she.

However the storm couldn’t rain on her parade though.

“It’s a happy day in our family and it’s a transition. But it would have been nice to have the music as well,” said Schramm.

Susan Weinrich says even though the show got canceled live music is here to stay and so are smiling faces.

“It’s good to just know that hopefully we will be on that path again. I love live music and our friends love live music,” said Weinrich.

Ryan Murray the Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator for the city of Albany says after being off for so long having another month off can help them get all their ducks in a row.

“It definitely feels weird like all of our staffs event muscles aren’t formed just yet. So we are trying to work out all the kinks,” said he.

The next show will be held July 7th from 5:00 PM to 8:00PM at the Jennings Landing in Albany. It will be a WEQX Night featuring Soule Monde and Victory Soul Orchestra.