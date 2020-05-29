Alive at Five, Dad Fest canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – To continue following social distancing protocols, the City of Albany announced the cancellation of two summer events; Alive at Five and Dad Fest.

They said the cancellation is due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of more than 10 people until at least June 21.

City officials decided it can no longer move ahead with the events as originally scheduled.

There are virtual performances on Facebook to fill the void. City officials said the Office of Cultural Affairs has hosted a live streaming called Live at Five.

Live at Five has hour-long performances starting at 5pm Thursdays. Hip Hop Artist Souly Had is scheduled to perform on Thursday, June 4.

The City of Albany would like to thank title sponsor Key Bank for their continued support of Alive at Five and our community.

Other upcoming events such as the Jazz Festival (currently scheduled for September 12), and the Last Run 5K (currently scheduled for December 12) are being evaluated and more information on any changes will be announced in the future.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources