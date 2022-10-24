Add New

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with local candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Republican Alicia Purdy is trying to unseat Pat Fahy. The democrat is representing the 109th Assembly district.

Purdy says the economy and crime are two of the top issues facing her constituents. But she knows there are many other problems people in her district are dealing with and wants to hear from all of them.

That’s why the former Albany mayoral candidate is proposing a town hall on her first day in office if she wins. “I really think a representative needs to do that,” said Purdy.

She goes on to say, “We need to have a record of people’s grievances and complaints. We need to have the theatre of civil discourse amongst us. I would like to be more in touch and more aware.”

Purdy sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 109th Assembly district.