ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Radio host Alicia Purdy entered the Albany mayoral race on Thursday. In a rally on the corner of Swan St. and Madison Ave, Purdy talked about her Capital Region roots.

The Albany resident, who is seeking an endorsement from the Republican party, said she was “tired of watching the city deteriorate” and is “ready to step up and make some changes.”

Purdy also spoke about her Albany neighbors and the local businesses she frequents.