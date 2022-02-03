Alice Green holds press conference on police shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local civil rights activist Dr. Alice Green is taking part in a press conference with the family of Jordan Young. Young remains in critical condition since being shot by Albany police on Monday, January 24.

Green and the Young family say he was walking his dog on New Scotland Avenue. They also say they dispute the police account of the shooting. Albany police maintain that they followed standard procedure in their interaction with Young.

Young has been through several surgeries so far, and the family said more are expected.

Green is the Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice in Albany. That’s where they held the press conference.