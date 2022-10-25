ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with local candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Republican Alexandra Velella is trying to unseat the incumbent in the Assembly 110th district. The seat is currently being held by democrat Phil Steck.

The economy is one of the top issues Velella wants to focus on. She wants to give New Yorkers a break from the rising inflation. Something she claims democrats failed to do when they cut the gas tax.

“It resulted in just a 16 cent suspension,” Velella said. “It could have been somewhere in the 40 to 50 cent range and we could have offered more relief.”

She adds, “we need to stop being a tax and spend government and start worrying about keep more of people’s money in their pockets.”

Velella sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 110th Assembly district.