Alex Trebek says ‘anything is possible’ one year after cancer diagnosis

(NEWS10) — One year after learning he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared an emotional update on his health with fans on Wednesday

In the video posted to Youtube, Trebek shared his gratitude to be among the 16% of patients with stage IV pancreatic cancer to survive past the one year mark.

“I’d be lying if I said the journey would be an easy one,” Trebek said in the emotional video. “I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

Trebek described moments of great pain and depression that made him question whether it was worth fighting on. However, he said the support and love of his wife Jean and other cancer patients who look to him as an inspiration has kept him going through it all.

Though the two-year survival rate for state IV pancreatic cancer is only 7%, Trebek said his doctor recently told him he was certain they would be celebrating together one year from now. The key, Trebek said, will be taking it one day at a time with a positive attitude.

“Anything is possible,” Trebek said. “I’ll keep you posted.”