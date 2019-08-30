Alex Trebek finishes chemotherapy treatments, gets back to work on Jeopardy

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Alex Trebek has finished chemotherapy treatments and is back to working on Jeopardy!

Months ago, 79-year-old Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully, that is now over,” said Trebek in the video posted to social media. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

Alex is Back | Jeopardy! Alex is back in the studio and looking forward to a great year ahead. Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36!

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

New episodes of Season 36 are slated to begin airing September 9 on NEWS10 ABC.