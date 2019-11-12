Alex Trebek chokes up at Jeopardy! answer

(CNN) – A thoughtful Jeopardy! contestant brought host Alex Trebek to tears.

Dhruv Gaur wrote a message to Trebek as his answer during the final Jeopardy! round on Monday’s show.

It was obviously not correct but Trebek was touched by the gesture.

“Dhruv you’re smiling. I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. ‘What is We love you Alex,’ Trebek said. “That’s very kind of you. Thank you. (chokes up) Cost you $1,995. You’re left with $5. Okay.'”

Right before Gaur’s message, Trebek had shared with them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur tweeted the following message, “When final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in March, Trebek has been working to make people more aware about the disease.

