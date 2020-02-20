Breaking News
Alert for Parents: Kid’s water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

(CNN)– Parents, don’t fill up that water bottle just yet. About 5.7 Million kid’s water bottles are now under a recall over choking concerns.

The Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle and replacement lids are the products affected, specifically the bottles that have a black spout base and black spout cover.

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the company and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the silicone spout can detach and result in a choking hazard. Contigo says the affected bottles were sold between April 2018 and February 7, 2020. There are three different sizes: 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce. They come in several colors and several materials.

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have this bottle, stop using it and reach out to Contigo for a replacement. For information, including how to reach out to Contigo, visit the company’s statement here.

