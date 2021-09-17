Alert: Fake postal phone scams target Troy residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Postal Inspectors have been notified of a scam involving robocalls and/or texts claiming to be postal Inspectors soliciting residents of Troy.

Residents in the Troy Area have recently received robocalls from a possible spoofed or fraudulent number, and/or text messages instructing callers to send money, gift cards, or provide other personally identifiable information.

If they don’t, according to the calls or text messages, Postal officials said individuals are threatened with being arrested, In some cases, are sent a picture of what appears to be an arrest warrant in their name.

This scam said Postal officials are called smashing a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number, which typically receives a deceptive text message intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information.

If you are contacted in Troy, the Capital Region, or any other location with the type of call or smishing scam

described, please do not send the caller money or provide personal information.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks to report these calls or smishing scams at 877-876-2455. Or you can send an email to spam@uspis.gov with the following information:

• Copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste it into a new email.

• Attach a screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

• Include details in your email, if you lost money, provided personal information, or impacted your credit

The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.