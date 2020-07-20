Aldi’s grocery store to require face masks starting July 27th

(WJET/WFXP) — Executives with the grocery store Aldi said that the store will require customers to wear face masks starting on July 27.
In an announcement on it their website, Aldi said it is following the CDC recommendations.
Employees at the grocery store are already required to wear them.
The grocery store chain said that customers can also opt for delivery or curbside pickup in some locations.
