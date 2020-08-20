Aldi recalls peaches over salmonella concerns

CUTLER, CA, (WTEN) – Aldi are voluntarily recalling peaches in 19 states, including New York, over concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The peaches, which are supplied by the California-based Wawona Packing Company, have already been removed from sale.

If anyone purchased the affected peaches, Aldi’s advice is to discard them immediately or return them to a local Aldi store for a full refund.

The recalled peaches were available in: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The items were also available for purchase through Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.

