Alcohol to-go extended to July 5

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The alcohol to-go order has been extended to July 5 in New York State. Originally the order was set to expire on June 5. It was originally established at the beginning of the pandemic to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo told the State Liquor Authority to extend the order earlier in June. The new guidance includes that the order may be extended further.

In a recent survey, a majority of New Yorkers said they want the alcohol take-out and delivery rule for restaurants to stay in effect, even after the pandemic ends.

The order has been extended several times since it was established March 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire