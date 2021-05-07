Alcohol-to-go extended into June

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The executive order allowing New Yorkers to order alcohol to-go from licensed businesses has been extended to June 5. The New York State Liquor Authority confirmed the extension on their website.

Under the order, which was first issued in March 2020, businesses such as restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, arenas and catering establishments, had to stop selling alcohol. The establishments were allowed to sell alcohol if food was also purchased, and allowed to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was amongst those praising the extension while expressing support for Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s bill which would allow take-out alcohol for at least two years.

