ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Commission to Study Reform of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, which was enacted as part of the 2023 New York State budget, will begin meeting in the coming months. The commission was created to modernize the state’s liquor laws.

Through a majority vote of its 21 members, the delegation will recommend changes to the liquor laws. Any motion that receives a majority vote will be included in the end report as a sanction of the commission and will then be reviewed for possible legislative action.

The Chairman of the State Liquor Authority, Vincent Bradley, will direct the commission, which includes representatives from the Department of Taxation and Finance, the Empire State Development, Division of the Budget and the New York State Police. Ten members will be appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul, two each by the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the Assembly, and one member each by the Senate Minority Leader and the Assembly Minority Leader.

The report on the new alcohol reforms is due on May 1, 2023. The committee will be covering the following topics:

Impact of the alcohol industry on the state

Development in the law and SLA resources to speed license application processing

Business reform and modernization proposals as voted on by industry stakeholders

Here are the individuals that have been appointed by state officials for the CSRABCL: