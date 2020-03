ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—The Irish Heritage Museum has a new home at 21 Quackenbush Square, just across the way from the Olde English Pub. The museum has more space than ever. The move will allow them to display even more items in the museum’s collection.

Meet Bridget an Irish domestic worker, all domestics women were called Bridget because the lady of the house couldn’t be bothered to learn their names.

When finished the museum will offer year-round access to historical exhibits, music in the evenings, and cultural education.

The museum will be repurposing the planetarium for lectures and presentations.

This is all to kick off other events for Irish-American Heritage Month. The museum is free to the public.