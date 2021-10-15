Albany’s historic foundation offers haunted ghost tours thru October

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Discover Albany and the Historic Albany Foundation have a unique way for people fascinated by the paranormal to celebrate the Halloween season this year. They will be searching for ghosts among some of Albany’s historic downtown buildings throughout October.

“Eerie Albany Ghost Tours” will begin at the Discover Albany Visitors Center at 25 Quackenbush Square, on Sunday, October 17, and 24, at 11:30 a.m. They are about an hour and a half long. Free parking is available in the lot behind the Visitors Center, accessible off-Broadway via Spencer Street.

Tickets are $5 per person, with group rates available for groups of 10 or more. More information and ticket purchases are available on Eventbrite.

“Our history is rich, dynamic, and, yes, at times bizarre! It’s thrilling that we’re able to bring these stories to after-life with our partnership with the Historic Albany Foundation,” said Maeve McEneny-Johnson, Discover Albany’s Community Engagement Manager.

Tours will explore the stories behind the popular buildings in Albany’s downtown area, peeling back the layers of history to discover tales of true crime, spooky stories, and murderous mysteries.

“The Dark Side of Downtown” is the newest addition in the four-year collaborative Halloween tour series between Discover Albany and Historic Albany Foundation that will feature a murder at Ten Eyck Hotel, attractions at a long-gone curiosity museum, and more.

“The Dark Side of Downtown” tours will take place on October 20, 21, 26, 28, and 31. Tours begin and end at McGeary’s, 4 Clinton Square. With a maximum attendance of 15 people, booking is considered essential.

General Admission tickets are $15. Historic Albany Foundation member tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased on Ticket Tailor. More information is available on the Facebook event page.