ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday.

Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month tenants.

“When you are disrupting a person and forcing their eviction for no cause at all, it really can result in homelessness,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “It can result in many, many challenges and we want to level that playing field.”

The protections are only temporary until a final decision is made in the city’s appeal to permanently reinstate the law after it was overturned last month.

The New York Supreme Court judge ruled the law improperly attempts to regulate rental rates and tenants’ evictions at a local level already established by State law.

A decision on that appeal is expected to be made next year.

“Once that appeal decision is made, if the appeal is denied and the landlords case is sustained, all of the good causes in the state will be denied because of preemption law,” Canyon Ryan, Executive Director of the United Tenants of Albany, said.

Ryan said the United Tenants of Albany is working with state legislators and leaders from cities across New York State to implement a law similar to “good cause” nationwide.

“It’s a little different in terms of what rent increase we would be okay with, but it’s the same idea of tenants can stay where they belong without the fear of a no-cause eviction or an astronomical rent increase that would force them to leave,” Ryan said. “It’s really relevant downstate, it’s really relevant upstate and that’s why we have this statewide project trying to get it passed there.”

Ryan said that law will be introduced in the state legislature in 2023.