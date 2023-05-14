ALBANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) -What should have been a peaceful Mother’s Day weekend instead turned into every mother’s worst fear Saturday amid a string of gun violence. Around 2:45 Saturday afternoon at Village Barber and Beauty, Three people were hit by a gunman’s bullets. Of those, a 47-year-old man was shot in the torso and foot. Identified as Stanley Tyrone, he passed away after being brought to the hospital.

The two other victims are a 19-year-old man who was shot in the foot, and a nine-year-old boy who was grazed on his torso. The two victims are recovering from non-life threatening injuries. Albany Police Public Information Officer, Steve Smith, says a motive for the crime has yet to be found. “They’re usually between individuals who know each other. A male suspect fired several rounds in the direction of the barber shop,” said Smith.

Then around 10:30 later that night, Albany police received a call for a shooting in the area of 2nd Street and Ontario Street. Upon arrival, they had found another child who had been shot. ”A mother was holding her seven-year-old son in her arms because he had just been shot,” stated Smith.

Police brought the mother and child to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Once at the hospital, the child was found to have been shot in the hand. A 37-year-old man later arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. Both victims are recovering from non-life threatening injuries. “What we know preliminarily is that there was some sort of gathering, and that an unknown suspect fired several rounds into that crowd of people,” described Smith.

Smith says while these children and other victims continue to heal, he hopes the community will come forward and help police catch who’s responsible. “We need to all share information and work together. Working with our friends, neighbors, police department to get dangerous individuals and illegally possessed firearms off our streets and start holding these individuals accountable,” explained Smith.