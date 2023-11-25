ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Azalea Gardner, 21, was reported missing by her family Tuesday. Her mother, Tania Sharlow, says she lost direct contact with her daughter on November 22 around 5 p.m.

“She left her home without her phone. No child her age leaves their phone behind.”

The Albany Police Department has been searching the Albany area as they fear for Gardner’s safety, reporting she was last seen in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street.

“She is a white female, 5′ 2”, about 125 pounds, she has blue eyes, and she currently has pink hair,” described Public Information Officer, Megan Craft. “The person who believes that they saw her near the hospital said that they believe she was wearing jeans and a black sweater with a large cowl neck,” added Sharlow.

Officer Craft says the investigation is still ongoing. “At this point in time, we are concerned for her safety. We are currently following some leads.”

With each passing day, the family continues to be hopeful. “Azalea can come home anytime. We just know that she’s scared right now. We just want to get her to help. It’s really hard when you’re the parent of somebody with mental illness and the stigma that mental illness has,” stated Sharlow.

APD is asking anyone who sees someone matching the description of Azalea Gardner to call police immediately. Their phone number is (518) 438-4000.