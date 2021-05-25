Albany woman arrested for allegedly driving drunk, causing wrong-way crash

SALEM, N.H. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash on an off-ramp in New Hampshire, police say.

According to police, Anne Bell, 26, of Albany was arrested after Troopers from New Hampshire State Police were dispatched just before 3 a.m. for a report of a crash on the I-93 North Exit 1 Off-Ramp in Salem.

Once on scene, police say Bell, who was driving a 2009 Subaru Forester, had been driving the wrong way on the off-ramp and hit a 2016 Isuzu Box Truck head-on. Bell was taken to Parkland Medical Center with minor injuries and the driver of the box truck was said to be uninjured.

Photo: New Hampshire State Police, 2016 Isuzu Box Truck hit in crash

Police arrested and charged Bell with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Conduct. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled in the Salem District Court at a later date.

State Police were helped on scene by the Salem Police and Fire Departments as the off-ramp was shut down for around 1 1/2 hours during the investigation and cleanup, according to police.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Trooper Henry Gula at Henry.F.Gula@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2175.