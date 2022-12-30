TUXEDO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York State Police arrested an Albany woman in the town of Tuxedo. Police were responding to a car with a flat tire on I-87, when they discovered the driver of the vehicle, Karen Bermejo, 36, was intoxicated.

Bermejo’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.24%, three times the legal limit. She is being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and vehicle and traffic violations. She is due in Tuxedo Court on January 11.