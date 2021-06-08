Albany wins award for voter turnout in 2020 election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany has won an award for voter turnout during the 2020 Presidential Election. The city won Rejoice the Vote’s “Votingest City Challenge.”

The award is given to a city in New York with a population of 40,000 or more with the greatest voter turnout. Approximately 75% of Albany’s registered voters participated in the 2020 election.

“Voting is one way we can participate in a civic society and one part of democracy. Democracy is also one way we can be truly human and responsible to each other,” said Rejoice the Vote Founder, Jeff Furman. “We are glad to honor Albany for having the highest percentage of voter participation in the big city category of New York State. We thank all those who worked to make that happen. The work continues.”

“This is a tremendous honor for the City of Albany. Partners like the NAACP, League of Women Voters, and CANA have worked very hard to help increase voter turnout and ensure our residents’ voices are heard, and Albany would not have become the votingest city in New York State without their efforts,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “This is something our residents should strive for year after year, and I look forward to working even harder with Rejoice the Vote and our community partners to increase our turnout in future elections.”